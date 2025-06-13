Last remaining washed-out road in wake of historic flooding reopens in Southbury

The last of several washed-out roads caused by historic flooding last year has reopened in Southbury.

The state Department of Transportation said Georges Hill Road is officially back open, nearly one year after devastating flooding in August.

Before and after pictures show a completely buckled road turned into one that is, once again, passable.

At Georges Hill Road next to Kettlewood State Park, people in at least four homes were stranded and unable to leave their property by car in the days after the flooding.

A portion of Kettletown Road in Southbury, which also sustained serious damage, reopened a few weeks after the flooding.