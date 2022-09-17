Late Night Shooting in Mansfield Under Investigation

State Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that happened Friday in Mansfield.

Troopers became aware of the incident after they were alerted by Windham Hospital around 11:30 p.m. that an adult male had arrived at their emergency room seeking treatment for gunshot wounds he sustained.

State Police say the man was later transported via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Additional information pertaining to the shooting is expected to be released at a later time.