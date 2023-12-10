Late West Haven High School football player honored during championship game

As the West Haven High School football team took the field Saturday evening versus Staples in the CIAC Class LL championship, the game had another meaning for the team.

“They played their hearts out. That’s all that matters. I saw a couple of them with 'Long Live Chris' shirts. That means a lot to me.”

Ivan Fidalgo was touched by the West Haven community’s support as his family and alma mater, West Haven High School, process the passing of 15-year-old Christopher Fidalgo-Pugh from an illness earlier this week.

A beloved West Haven High School student and football player died suddenly. His coach said he was a rising star and the team will honor him at the next game.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“He was a good kid and I heard a lot of good things about my little brother,” Fidalgo said.

A sophomore lineman for the West Haven football team, he was called a “rising star’ by the head coach. His family carrying his jersey as part of the pre-game ceremony and coin toss before the state championship game versus Staples High School.

Christopher Fidalgo-Pugh, 15, was a sophomore at West Haven High School. He played as a lineman on the football team, which is set to play in the state championship in a few days.

“They’re going to go out there and they’re going to play their best and their hardest,” said Stacy McCoy, of West Haven.

Classmates all wore Christopher’s number 70 in tribute as they cheered on the Blue Devils. Christopher’s teammates played hard during the game, embodying the work ethic he showed during practice.

“He was always helpful. He was never lazy. He was a hard-working kid and I really appreciate everyone showing their support,” Fidalgo said.

An appreciation that’s felt on and off the football field.