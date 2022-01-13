Law Enforcement Fired Shot While Serving Warrant in New Haven: Police

Law enforcement fired a gunshot as Bridgeport police and United States marshals were serving a warrant on Wheeler Street in New Haven Thursday, according to New Haven police.

New Haven police said were assisting other law enforcement and the person who fired the shot was not a New Haven police officer.

The suspect left, got on the highway and there was a chase, New Haven police said. The suspect is in custody in Bridgeport, according to New Haven police.

There are no reports of injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.