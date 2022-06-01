Law Enforcement Torch Run Across Connecticut Begins

This morning marked the 36th year of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run event.

“This is fantastic. I mean, what a showing this morning here at Whelen (Engineering in Chester)," Connecticut State Trooper Mark Roberts said.

The run is for a good cause. Law enforcement officers will continue to run through their towns and pass the torch, with its “Flame of Hope,” at each town line.

“So grateful and so gratifying -- the hugs and the love that you get from the athletes is just so genuine and the money that we raise, you actually see it right away,” Tom Madera, co-director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run said of his participation in the event.

The Torch Run happens over the course of the next three days and aims to promote awareness of Special Olympics, support the organization’s year-round sports and health programs but most importantly, inspire the athletes to believe that anything is possible.

Roberts, who has been taking part in the run for a decade and half, said the feeling of being involved is special.

“It's such a tremendous experience. You have all the athletes with you, you’re running with the athletes, you get to see their families and all their supporters and it’s just a big community of love and support," he said.

It isn't just the officers and volunteers lending a helping hand, it's a two-way street.