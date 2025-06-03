Lawmaker criticized after reading explicit content during debate on library material

Rep. Anne Dauphinais drew criticism for comments she made during a nearly seven-hour budget debate Monday. More specifically, for comments she read.

The House approved a two-year, $55.8 billion budget deal Monday. The Senate was debating the bill Tuesday afternoon.

The 693-page bill also included several new policies, one of them mandating libraries creating policies for how to handle complaints about books or other materials.

The law also dictates that libraries must offer materials depicting a range of viewpoints, and that they cannot remove material based solely on the complaint of a parent.

While voicing criticism of the proposed law, Dauphinais (R-Killingly) read sexually explicit excerpts from two books she said have been found in several Connecticut schools.

Both passages made references to euphemisms to sex acts before she was abruptly cut off by Rep. Juan Candelaria (D-New Haven) who was presiding over the debate as deputy House speaker.

“I don’t regret it at all,” Dauphinais said the morning after the debate. “I want the people to know what’s going on in the schools and the challenges that are going to come out of this bill.”

Rep. Matt Ritter (D-House Speaker) praised Candelaria for how he handled the proceedings.

“For us, it was sort of just tomfoolery or riffraff,” he told reporters. “As I said to Juan, ‘let her do it.’ Because they want the response. Like children, they want the response. Let ‘em. Go ahead. Knock yourself out, because you hurt your party. You disrespect your own colleagues when you do that.”

Ritter also said Dauphinais’ comments were a distraction from the debate about the fiscal implications of the budget.

Republican leaders defended her though, questioning why the comments are allowed in libraries but not in the House chamber.

“If an elected official has the courage to at a podium and say what she said and take ownership of it, I have no problem with it,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said.

He also questioned why a proposal with no budgetary impact was included in the budget.

Democrats acknowledged the proposal doesn’t impact the budget, but noted it came from legislation that had public hearings and a committee vote.

It’s also a policy Democrats have been pushing, saying libraries should offer books that reflect all students in a district.

Ritter also noted other books, some considered classic literature, including adult language. He said that doesn’t give lawmakers coverage to use slurs or vulgarity.

“We don’t expect because there’s -- Mark Twain has a book ‘Huckleberry Finn,’ that doesn’t mean you can use the same words on the house floor," Ritter said.

Dauphinais has drawn criticism for her comments in the past, notably comparing Gov. Ned Lamont to Hitler in 2021 because of his handling of COVID-19.