Lawmaker introduces nagging noise bill after complaints

Those living in or around Bristol say a low-frequency sound coming from the Reworld facility continues to drive them nuts.

Our NBC CT Responds team was first to listen and share stories of community members at their wit's end.

One year after the team’s initial report, a lawmaker is taking action.

Farmington, Plainville and Southington’s newest State Representative Rebecca Martinez (D-Plainville) says addressing issues with Reworld is her number one legislative priority.

Not just because she’s heard complaints from constituents, but also because she hears the nagging noise at her home too.

“I don’t hear it every day, but I do hear it, especially on days it’s louder. But some people are suffering every day, so I really feel for the people who live closer to the plant,” Martinez told NBC CT Responds.

So, she’s introduced a bill to establish new noise standards for industrial low-frequency noise pollution throughout the state.

“The problem is with low-frequency noise; most towns have a regulation that if you have a party then something can be enforced but there’s nothing in place for this in particular,” said Martinez.

A spokesperson for Reworld tells us in part,

“Reworld has served the Bristol community with important sustainable waste solutions for over 35 years and employs more than 40 local employees. During the past year, we've undertaken extensive improvements at the facility including replacing fan motors, introducing new 'Quiet Fan Technology,' and installing new inserts for two boilers, all with a goal of reducing overall noise at the plant.”

Adding, “We remain committed to working with the town, the health district, and state elected officials to ensure we address all community concerns, and that we continue operating in a safe and effective manner to the benefit of Bristol and surrounding communities."

The bill has yet to be taken up by a legislative committee, but NBC CT Responds will keep you posted on any updates.