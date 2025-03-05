Lawmakers again approve emergency education aid, this time with Lamont's blessing

Lawmakers took their second vote to help local school districts with special education costs, this time as part of a deal with Gov. Ned Lamont’s support.

The legislature approved $40 million in aid for the current year, as well as $2.8 million for Planned Parenthood and other nonprofit organizations.

The agreement with Lamont avoided a showdown after he vetoed a bill on Monday, although the new plan drew some criticism from Republicans.

Lamont was concerned bills approved last week would go over the spending cap, prompting his line-item vetoes to block the aid.

But Rep. Matt Ritter (D-Speaker) said negotiations began within hours on a new plan to put surplus money into an off-budget account that doesn’t count against the spending cap.

Lamont said he’d support the new plan.

“We can afford to do this one,” he said after an event in New Haven. “The other one was going to punch a hole in our budget.”

Last week’s bill with special education funding cruised through the legislature with near unanimous approval. Ritter said he likely had the support to override that veto.

But he decided to work with Lamont in a show of cooperation.

“I sometimes think this is less policy and more that better communication happened,” Ritter told reporters before the House session began.

This agreement drew some pushback from Republicans who said it relied on a gimmick to get around the spending cap.

Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) suggested this was an attempt to let Lamont back out of his veto.

“To think that we’re negotiating a deal that was outside the cap makes no sense to me, just to save face for the governor,” he said. “We should be here overriding the veto.”

The bill split Republican votes in the House. The Senate hadn’t yet voted as of 5:30 p.m., but some Republicans were voicing the same criticism during debate in the chamber.

Lawmakers said the money was needed to help local school districts with special education costs in the current year, but acknowledged the need to find long-term solutions to keep costs down.

“It’s not just a matter of an immediate need, this is a matter of a long-term sustainable solution,” Sen. Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox (D-Trumbull) said.

Gadkar-Wilcox is co-chair of a new select committee on special education that is digging into ways the legislature can help make programming more affordable.

She said the legislature is looking to help towns avoid costly outplacements, including incentives and aid for districts to state up new special education programs.

Other solutions include funding for support and interventions earlier in school, helping with students’ needs before they become more expensive.

Democrats likely did not have the two-thirds majority needed to override Lamont’s veto on funding for nonprofits.

Republicans continued to oppose the aid, calling it a handout for groups without a full vetting by the legislature.

Many Democrats, though, said the funding went to groups who have been attacked on the national level. Many focused on issues like LGBTQ rights.