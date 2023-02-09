Lawmakers Approve Free School Meals for All Students Through Academic Year

Hundreds of thousands of kids in our state might not have to worry about going hungry at school. On Thursday, state lawmakers approved keeping free meals for all K-12 students.

This plan was part of a broader bill. It passed both chambers unanimously.

Families were pleased with state lawmakers who have given the green light to free school meals through the end of the current school year.

“I think it should have been like that forever,” said Brandon Torres of Meriden. “With a lot of things going on and prices going up and stuff like that, it’s a good time."

State democrats say the plan will mean a half-million students in Connecticut won’t pay anything for school breakfasts and lunches.

“It is a fact that young minds are ready to be filled with knowledge when their stomachs are filled with healthy food,” said Rep. Rachel Khanna (D–Greenwich).

Lawmakers plan to move $60 million into the Free Meals for Students program. This continues free meals for all students which started during the pandemic.

Special federal funding ran out last year.

“No matter where you live, there’s poverty. No matter where you live, there are hungry children,” said Sen. Cathy Osten (D–Sprague).

Lawmakers say kids who eat do better in school.

According to research from Feeding America, about 110,000 children in Connecticut are considered food insecure and of those, 35% do not qualify for federal nutrition programs.

“If children are hungry, they cannot learn, and in the district that I come from, I often see children go hungry because their parents are working two to three jobs and the only time in which they are able to eat is the time in which they are in school,” said Sen. Herron Gaston (D–Bridgeport).

The measure still needs the governor’s signature. What happens beyond this school year with free meals is still up for debate.