Lawmakers consider aiming for zero-carbon Connecticut by 2050

Energy activists are once again pushing for action on climate change after a bill declaring a crisis stalled out in the legislature.

This year’s version stops short of declaring that same climate crisis, but it set a goal of making Connecticut a zero-carbon state by 2050.

It also includes many of the same incentives and studies that last year’s bill sought.

“We see this as a really good sign that climate is now back on top as a priority,” Connecticut League of Conservation Voters Executive Lori Brown said Friday.

Her comments came one day after the House of Representatives approved the bill with a 98-47 party-line vote.

The bill would offer incentives for businesses that embrace solar, geothermal or other renewable energies.

It would also provide support to add jobs to the clean energy industry in Connecticut.

It provides few concrete steps on how to reach a zero-carbon economy, something that has eluded the state.

Connecticut has only met its greenhouse gas emissions goals once since setting the standards in 2008, and that was when motor vehicle traffic was down significantly in 2020.

“The bill sets out the right agencies on the right timelines to answer those questions and do that in a way that’s looking at funding opportunities, too,” Rep. John-Michael Parker (D-Madison) said.

The bill includes a study on the future of natural gas in Connecticut, which activists hope will provide a path for eliminating the fossil fuel from the state’s energy supply altogether.

“That's exactly why we need this study on the future of natural gas in Connecticut, how do we ween ourselves away from the polluting gas and oil,” Brown said.

Some of Connecticut’s electricity comes from natural gas, a fuel source some also use to heat their homes.

Republicans question how the state can reach that zero-carbon goal in a cost-effective way if natural gas is eliminated.

“My big beef with it is how – what are you going to use as baseline energy source in Connecticut,” Rep. Patrick Callahan (R-New Fairfield) said.

Other Republicans questioned the science behind predictions that global temperatures could reach dangerous levels if greenhouse emissions aren’t greatly decreased by 2050.

Some expressed the view that past predictions about the effects of climate change were simply alarmist.

“They were wrong, they were wrong, the so-called science that they were relying on was wrong,” Rep. Doug Dubitsky (R-Chaplin) said.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) supports the goal of reaching a zero-carbon economy but doesn’t want to make changes that could raise energy prices.

He has said he’s looking to boost Connecticut’s electricity supply, including expanding ways to get more energy from both natural gas and nuclear power.

“We have some alternatives, but you also have to weigh in affordability along with our environmental north star,” he said Friday.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where a similar version stalled out last session.

Sen. Bob Duff (D-Connecticut) said in a statement his caucus is committed to voting on the bill this year.

“Democrats in the Senate and House, along with the governor, have worked together closely to protect Connecticut's environment and combat climate change,” he said. “This year will be no different."

The Senate is also expected to have first crack a legislation aimed at boosting the energy supply in Connecticut.

The are several bills promising to tackle the issue that are slated to head to the Senate first.

The co-chairs of the Energy and Technology Committee and proponents of one of those bills, Sen. Norm Needleman (D-Essex) and Rep. Jonathan Steinberg (D-Westport) were not available for comment Friday.

The committee’s priority bill is still under negotiations and few details have emerged about what will be included.