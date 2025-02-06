Lawmakers consider parental approval for kids' social media usage

Connecticut lawmakers are considering ways to regulate the way kids use social media.

A proposed bill would require social media platforms to get a parent or guardian’s consent for children 16 or younger to open account.

It would also bar those platforms from using algorithms to target kids with content meant to keep them engaged.

“For me, the idea of targeting under 16 and – is not a good thing, because we know there are some really bad things on the internet out there,” Sen. Ceci Maher (D-Wilton) said before a public hearing at the Legislative Office Building.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Teachers and students urged lawmakers to back the bill.

“Social media really has not been as helpful as people make it out to be and kids don’t really favor social media,” Daniel Mowerman, a senior at Amity High School, said.

Studies have warned that social media can be addictive, prompting calls from parents and teachers for regulations.

But Technet, a lobbying firm, noted other states have run into legal challenges when trying to regulate content.

The company also said social media companies already offer protection.

“Our industry has a longstanding commitment to provide parents and guardians with resources to help ensure a safe online experience for their children, and the industry has been at the forefront of educating parents and guardians about online safety,” the company said in written testimony.

The committee also heard testimony on several other bills, including one aimed at helping towns purchase emergency response systems.

It would expand the things towns can buy with school security grants. Teachers say this will empower schools to keep their students safe in the ways they see fit.

The committee is also considering a bill that would provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students statewide.

For now, the bill simply prohibits towns from charging for lunch. Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget proposal includes money to continue aid for free breakfasts.

Local school officials called the bill an unfunded mandates on towns that don’t qualify for federal aid for other meals.

Bethel Superintendent Christine Carver, First Selectman Dan Carter, First Selectman and finance board Chairman Nick Ellis estimated it would cost the town about $900,000.

They also said any available money should go toward special education.

“Our fiscal challenges to provide mandated services to students with disabilities, which has resulted in a loss of approximately $1.5 million in the past three years to the Town of Bethel, should be the state’s priority," they said.

But Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias said students perform better in school when they have food, and universally free meals reduces the stigma for children who qualify for assistance.

“We know that’s a better practice, we know it reduces any social stigma about what’s going on with anybody individually,” Dias said.