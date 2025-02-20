Lawmakers considering increasing funding for urgent crisis centers

State lawmakers are considering an increase in funding for the next two years for the urgent crisis centers around the state.

The centers in Hartford, Waterbury, New London and New Haven serve as urgent cares for children and teens who are struggling with their mental health.

The proposal would require that a study be done on the existing behavioral health services for children and then anticipate demand for services in the future.

Lawmakers are also considering appropriating $8.6 million to the Department of Children and Families for mobile crisis intervention services.