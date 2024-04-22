Lawmakers discuss artificial intelligence bill as end of session nears

Supporters of legislation aimed at reigning in artificial intelligence are working to keep the bill alive, removing a section critics say would hurt innovation in Connecticut.

“This is something of great hope, great promise, but also great threat,” Sen. Martin Looney (D-President Pro Tem) said during a press conference Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Senate Democrats remain optimistic they’ll get the bill signed into law, but the legislative sessions is quickly nearing the final stretch.

They have identified the issue as one of their top priorities, saying they want to crack down on so-called deep fakes. They’re specifically concerned about AI-generated misinformation and pornography.

“People need to be able to trust what they’re seeing,” Sen. James Maroney (D-Milford), who has been spearheading the legislation, said.

The bill also sought to regulate how businesses can use generative AI, but some warned the language could hurt the business community in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont is among those concerned.

“I do worry if it’s too burdensome and regulatory, all the startups in and around AI won’t be in Connecticut, they’ll be in Georgia or Texas,” Lamont said after an unrelated event in New Haven.

Maroney was confident he’d have a revision this week that addressed Lamont’s concerns, while Looney said he’s committed to get a vote on the bill.

Lawmakers only have 16 days left until the end of session, though, and a large list of priorities waiting for action.

“To have over 600 bills proposed in a short session that gets out of committee is kind of crazy,” Rep. Holly Cheeseman (R-East Lyme) said.

Lawmakers aren’t negotiating a new budget since the Appropriations Committee decided not to reopen the current two-year $51 billion spending plan.

But one of the top items looming is negotiating with Lamont on how to spend unused American Rescue Plan Act funding and any remaining surplus from this year.

The legislature will have to wait until the end of the month for revised tax revenue figures, but Lamont said the Executive Branch has identified $200 million to $250 million in remaining ARPA money.

Democrats have included higher education, nonprofit service providers and municipal aid among their priorities. Lamont, though, said he doesn’t support using that money for regular operating expenses.

“Of course I think that should not go to ongoing expenses, it’s one-time money, it should go to one-time expenses,” Lamont said.

Democrats say they’re aware of how much time they have left to push through their priorities. They’re also confident they can do it.

“Most of them are still alive and still on the table,” Looney said.