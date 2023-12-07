Lawmakers, gun violence survivors and victims' families to mark 11 years since Sandy Hook School shooting  

Lawmakers, gun violence survivors and families of victims will be holding a news conference in Washington, DC on Thursday to mark 11 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, where 20 first-graders and six educators were killed.

On Wednesday night, the Annual Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence was held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church to honor the American victims and survivors of gun violence since December 2012.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) and U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Jim Himes (D-CT), and Jahana Hayes (D-CT) will take part in a news conference at noon.

Kristin Song, the mother of Ethan Song, who was killed by an unsecured gun in Guilford will also participate.

Sam Schwartz, the cousin of Alex Schachter, who was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and Judi Richardson, mother of Darien Richardson, who was killed in Portland, Maine, will take part in the news conference, which will be held at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.