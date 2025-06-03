Lawmakers in Conn. consider silent panic alarms in schools

State lawmakers are considering a bill that could improve police response times to emergencies like a school shooting.

The legislation would allow schools to purchase silent panic alarms that teachers could wear, like a badge, around their neck. In the event of an emergency, they can push the button on the badge and it will immediately notify police.

Two students from Westport High School testified in support of the bill and spoke about how they were in kindergarten when the Sandy Hook school shooting happened.

Lori Alhadeff also testified in support. Her and her husband have advocated for these silent panic alarms to be put in schools across the country after their daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, was shot and killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“On February 14, 2018, I texted my daughter Alyssa, told her to run and hide, that help was on the way, but unfortunately, that help didn't get there fast enough,” said Alhadeff.

Alhadeff has been advocating for "Alyssa’s Law" to pass in Connecticut. It has already passed in seven other states, including New York and New Jersey.

The panic alarms were used when a school shooting happened in Georgia in September.

“The faster we can get help on the scene, we know that we can help to save more lives. And I say that every time that panic button is pushed, it's Alyssa that's helping to save lives,” said Alhadeff.

The legislation already passed in the Senate and is in the hands of the House in the final days of the legislative session.

During the public hearing, lawmakers said there is unallocated bond money that is already set aside for school security programs and could help fund a number of installations.