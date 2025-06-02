Lawmakers, Lamont reach deals on budget and energy savings

Lawmakers reached deals on both the budget and a massive energy bill Monday, checking off two major priorities with the end of the session fast approaching.

The budget calls for $55.8 billion in spending over two years, according to the nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis, an increase of more than $1 billion each year.

“While people may not be happy with every single section or piece of the budget overall, it’s a really good document for the people of Connecticut,” Rep. Jason Rojas (D-Majority Leader) said Monday morning.

As the House was getting ready to debate the budget, lawmakers were also coming to terms on an energy bill that is expected to save electricity customers $350 million each of the next two years.

“Nothing makes me happier than to get to a bill where all four caucuses feel they’ve gotten a win and where we save ratepayers money,” Rep. Norm Needleman (D-Essex) said.

The House began debating the budget shortly after 5 p.m. and expected to vote on the plan sometime Monday night. The Senate also expected to vote on the energy bill before leaving.

Democrats said the budget hit on several of their priorities.

"I think it makes investments in our future, this budget comes – the early childhood education, how important that is,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) said after an event in Hartford.

The budget includes plans for an early childhood endowment, with a fund created under the treasurer’s office.

If approved, the state will move a portion of its unallocated surplus into the account. The amount will be determined later this month.

It also includes increased aid for municipal aid, education and special education.

Democrats admitted they wanted more money for higher education, compromising with Lamont on funding for the University of Connecticut, in particular.

“If you ask about disappointment, there are folks disappointed about UConn’s level of support,” Rep. Matt Ritter (D-House Speaker) said.

Republicans criticized the plan for, among other things, raising the spending cap, creating an account outside the spending limit and taking from surplus funds that would otherwise pay down unpaid pensions.

“I am shocked the governor would agree to this budget,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said.

Candelora also warned the plan could jeopardize federal aid in the future.

It seeks to raise the hospital tax by $375 million next year without an agreement from the Connecticut Hospital Association to do so, or assurances from federal Republicans that the money will be reimbursed.

The state taxes hospitals as part of a scheme to pay for its portion of Medicaid while allowing hospitals to get reimbursed for the payments.

The budget proposal also continues funding Medicaid for undocumented immigrants aged 15 and younger, despite the Congressional budget proposing a penalty.

“There is no question we are going to back here in the fall filling the holes that are created in this budget today,” Candelora said.

Democrats note the state has $5 billion in its rainy day fund, and the budget proposal sets another $600 million aside in a surplus account.

Meanwhile, a separate bill would reduce the public benefits charges on customers’ electricity bills.

The state would instead bond $150 million each year to cover unpaid bills and securitize $100 million annually to help utility companies recover costs for storm cleanup.

Proponents say the state can borrow at a lower rate than utilities companies and can spread the costs out over a longer period.

Other savings would come from programs that are changed or eliminated, resulting in another $100 million in savings each year.

Negotiations were held up over disagreements over whether to give more protection to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) as utility companies file lawsuits against Chair Marissa Gillett.

There was also bipartisan pressure on Lamont to appoint a full five-member PURA, as the law states.

The bill doesn’t include any additional requirements, but lawmakers say they have an understanding.

“I think he’s going to honor that, I think he’s finally gotten the message of the significance of needing to follow the law,” Candelora said.