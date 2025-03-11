Lawmakers look for ways to help police respond to mental health calls

Lawmakers are considering the creation of a training program to help police partner with social workers on mental health-related calls.

The bill seeks to build off programs already in place at departments in Willimantic, Stonington and Groton, among others.

“Making sure that our officers have the best training that they can get is something every police chief supports,” Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro said at the Legislative Office Building.

The bill provides funding to create a class at Southern Connecticut State University for police officers around the state.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers would learn how to work with a social worker when someone has a mental health issue or a cognitive disability.

Rep. Greg Howard (R-Stonington), who works for the Stonington Police Department, said officers are responding to these types of calls more frequently.

“The mental health crisis that we’re facing in Connecticut is continuing, and we need to address it,” he said.

The bill is also backed by Rep. Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford), a former social worker.

“It's vitally important that we marry social work with law enforcement,” she said.

Supporters say social workers are better equipped to respond when someone has a mental health crisis or a cognitive issue and de-escalate the situation.

The social worker can also make immediate referrals for services, reducing the need for police to follow up.

“Social workers are trained to see what’s really going on, to get under what’s happening, get to the root causes of what’s happening,” University of Connecticut student Hailey Messier, who is also an intern for Gilchrest, said.

The bill also seeks to provide more training at Central Connecticut State University on conducting investigations and processing evidence.

Howard said the new program is meant to teach officers on proper interrogation techniques, using cell phone data, other technology, and other investigative practices.

The program also teaches other law enforcement personnel how to properly secure a scene and collect evidence.

Howard said it’s meant to help police solve more cases in less time while also reducing the risk of wrongful convictions.

The judiciary committee considered roughly $37 million in settlements earlier this year for eight people claiming wrongful conviction.

Lawmakers said they wanted more information on some, but agreed to send three to the full legislature for approval, totaling roughly $17 million.

“One case, one wrongful incarceration made by a mistake on scene or one bad use of force because of an interaction with a police officer and somebody with a mental illness could cost millions and millions of dollars,” Howard said.