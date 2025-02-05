Lawmakers look to empower PURA members as utilities look at legal challenges

Lawmakers are considering changes that could empower individual commissioners on the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to make decisions on their own.

The proposals come as utilities are fighting with lawmakers – in the Capitol and in court – about how PURA should be operated.

“We're in a bareknuckle, steel cage match at this point,” Sen. Norm Needleman (D-Essex), chairman of the Energy and Technology Committee, said.

On Tuesday, the committee received comment during a public hearing on a proposal that would shrink PURA from five members to three.

A separate bill would allow individual PURA commissioners, including the chairman, to make decisions on their own.

Republicans say that’s too much power for any one commissioner.

“A single person shouldn’t be deciding utility rates for the state, it should at least be three commissioners,” Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich), a ranking Republican on the committee, said.

Executives with Eversource and Avangrid, parent company of United Illuminating, made similar arguments.

“In my experience, in any regulatory agency that we operate, it’s always the full panel of commissioners making substantive decisions,” Eversource Vice President of Distribution Rates Doug Horton said.

In fact, the two companies filed a lawsuit last week accusing PURA Chairwoman Marissa Gillett of unlawfully wielding that kind of power already.

They accused her of violating laws to make decisions on behalf of the commission, doing so in secrecy. They’ve also said those decisions have hurt the companies in ways that have also hurt ratepayers.

They said Tuesday the state should not make that practice legal.

PURA issued a statement last week saying it’s decision-making process is open and transparent, and denied that Gillett was acting alone. The agency also said the lawsuit is meant to derail Gillett’s reappointment, which should come up for a vote later this session.

Avangrid separately sent a letter to Needleman demanding that he retract comments he made claiming the company influenced Standard & Poor’s credit downgrade.

They threatened to file a defamation lawsuit if he didn’t.

“What he was putting forth was not factual and we want him to correct the facts,” UI President and CEO Franklyn Reynolds said.

Needleman said he’s not backing down. He also stood by Gillett, saying the utilities are just frustrated that she’s held them accountable when they’re requesting rate increases.

“PURA operates for the benefit of the ratepayers,” Needleman said. “The utilities operate 100% for the benefit of their shareholders. Let’s never forget that.”

The bills did not include any proposals that would directly bring down Connecticut’s high energy prices. But Fazio and Needleman said the committee is moving forward, including a public hearing on several bills sometime later this session.

They both expressed hope that they could reach a bipartisan agreement on a bill that could provide ratepayers with some relief.