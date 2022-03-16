Lawmakers Look to Extend Outdoor Dining in Connecticut

Outdoor dining was a lifeline for many restaurants during the pandemic and lawmakers are seeking to extend outdoor dining another 13 months.

"Passing this bill today ensures continuity of business for our restaurants whose outdoor dining commenced during the pandemic and it really helps them address their ongoing recovery," Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, D-Fairfield, said.

More than 600 restaurants closed their doors during the pandemic.

"I know I’ve heard from the businesses in my own community who are asking for that certainty," she said.

She said a small change was made for the disability community to make sure pathways were constructed and maintained.

"We’re here and we’re in a little bit of a different space, right? We’re not quite to the ninth inning, but maybe we’re just beyond the seventh inning stretch," Rep. Joe Zullo, R-East Haven, said.

Zullo said he understands this bill means giving up local zoning control.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Businesses are beginning to open up and beginning to recover but we still have some restaurants that are struggling," Zullo said.

He said the benefit outweighs the concern.

"I think that consumers have gotten used to the concept of outdoor dining. Restaurants have been bolstered by it. I am worried about the loss of local control," Zullo added.

The bill passed the House 121 to 21. It now goes to the Senate.