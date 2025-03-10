Lawmakers look to link boating license, driver's license for DUI convictions

State lawmakers are considering changes to DUI laws, which would prevent a person from operating a vehicle or boat, if you lose your license for one.

This comes in the wake of the deadly Labor Day weekend boat crash in Old Saybrook that killed three young men.

The measure is part of a larger bill referred to as the DMV bill. Testimony Monday included that of the mother of one of the young men killed, asking lawmakers to close what she considers a deadly loophole.

“Ryan was full of life, he had dreams, a bright future, a family that loved him beyond measure,” said Jessica Britagna, mother of Ryan Britagna, one of the young men killed in the boat crash.

She was speaking during a transportation committee hearing in Hartford advocating for a change in state law around licensure.

“Our state takes impaired driving on our roads seriously, the same accountability does not apply to our waterways,” Britagna said.

The operator of the boat is charged with operating the boat under the influence, among other charges like manslaughter. Court records indicate he also had a DUI on land.

The change would link drivers’ licenses and boating licenses, so if one is suspended, the other is automatically suspended as well - keeping impaired operators off the road and water.

“It’s about making sure no other mother receives a gut wrenching phone call like I did,” she said.

They worked with their local legislator Devin Carney (R) to have the language added to the DMV bill.

“I do think that Connecticut can be a champion for this,” Carney said. “I think this change would make a lot of sense because when a person gets caught drinking and driving or boating and driving, I think the safest possible thing, and hopefully a deterrent as well, is to lose both licenses.”

No objections had been filed in testimony to date. The DMV commissioner, Tony Guerrera, was there to testify on a slew of bills, and noted in the case of this language, the only challenge of note, would be logistics.

“If this should move forward, you have to have collaboration from the judicial department, and DEEP and DMV,” Guerrera said.

He said a mechanism would need to be developed to ensure efficient communication between the CT DMV, CT DEEP, and judicial system in the state. The DMV handles drivers licenses and DEEP handles boating licenses and certificates.

But Guerrera notes he is in favor of any change that increases safety.

Those pushing for the change believe it would do just that, make the waterways and highways safer. They said its about closing what they believe is this deadly loophole, so no more families get the call they did.

“Passing this legislation will not bring my son back, but it will ensure that his death was not in vain,” Britagna said.

The families have also been pushing to have the breakwater where the crash happened, lit. According to the Britagna family and Carney, that is set to happen in the coming months.