Lawmakers looking to reverse Connecticut's deadly traffic numbers

State lawmakers introduced several proposals Wednesday to improve road safety as the rate of traffic-related deaths in Connecticut shows no signs of slowing down.

According to data from the University of Connecticut, 20 people have died in traffic crashes in Connecticut in 2025 through Jan. 19.

“We all need to come together here in Connecticut and make the decision that 350 people year dying on our roads is not OK,” said Transport Hartford Program Director Jay Stange, who attended Wendesday’s Transportation Committee hearing.

The Committee introduced several bills, including a proposal to lower the blood-alcohol-content (BAC) limit from .08 to .05.

Utah is the only state in the country with a limit that low.

“We just don’t want people to get behind the wheel of a car after using drugs or alcohol,” said Sen. Christine Cohen (D-Guilford), a committee co-chair.

The bill also looks to build upon a current state pilot program training police to use roadside blood tests to determine if a driver is under the influence of cannabis.

Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) said the state has a problem with impaired driving.

“It's not just BAC, it’s about impairment and a culture of permissiveness, in my mind, that is really enhancing – increasing the danger on our roadways,” Hwang said.

Such proposals have been met with opposition in the past, especially lowering the BAC limit. Some residents have said the bill goes too far and unfairly targets drivers who feel they’re not to impaired to drive.

Hwang agreed the process is about striking a balance.

Lawmakers are also looking at other measures, including a bill that would increase the penalties for drivers who don’t abide by the Move Over Law.

Drivers are required to change lanes or slow down whenever police, Department of Transportation, or other vehicles are stopped along the side of the road.

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier and DOT worker Andrew DiDomenico were struck in killed in separate incidents last year.

“So folks know that if there’s road work going on, that they should move over, that they should slow down,” Cohen said, adding the bill also calls for more public education.

Additionally, lawmakers are also talking with police departments about how to increase enforcement of traffic laws.

Stange supports the bills. He also said he wants the state to continue supporting DOT’s work redesigning roads in ways that force drivers to slow down.

“The reality is that you don’t drive at the speed that’s posted on the side of road, you drive the speed the road allows you to drive,” he said.