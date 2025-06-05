Lawmakers try to push remaining priorities on last day of session

Lawmakers scrambled to push their priorities Wednesday as the legislative session approached it’s end.

The session takes a hard stop at midnight, at which time all debate ends and any bills remaining on the House and Senate calendars are dead.

“As I've said every year, at some point when you get to the last day – there's just not enough time,” Rep. Matt Ritter (D-House Speaker) told reporter prior to the state of the final day.

Democrats said they accomplished many of their priorities, including a budget that created an endowment to expand childcare, boosts aid for education and creates a $250 rebate for households that qualify for the earned income tax credit.

“I think this year maybe we didn’t get any really flashy wins, but we got a lot of really meaningful and sustainable wins that I think our communities are going to benefit for,” Rep. Jennifer Leeper (D-Fairfield) said.

Republicans said Democrats should have fit those priorities within the budget without making changes to the fiscal guardrails.

Democrats raised the spending cap in the second year and structured the endowment to sit outside the cap. They also changed the volatility cap to free up revenue for the childcare expansion.

Republicans also said Democrats could have found other ways to help municipalities avoid raising property taxes.

“The real problem, as towns and cities have said for years up here, is the unfunded mandates,” Rep. Joe Polletta (R-Watertown) said. “And the budget did not seek to address the unfunded mandates and that’s why you’re seeing mill rates increase."

While many of the headline bills were already decided, lawmakers spent a busy Wednesday completing some last-minute business.

The House took a stance against bear hunting, striking language from a bill that would have allowed the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to permit the practice.

Instead, the House amended the bill to require DEEP to put together a bear management plan. Proponents acknowledged that plan could included hunting.

“We've been talking about a bear hunt as a part of a management plan for a while,” Rep. Jon-Michael Parker (D-Madison) said. “I think this is the session where we really connected the idea to public safety.”

Advocates with AARP were also pushing Senators Wednesday evening to vote on a bill aimed at reducing the price of prescription drugs. The House approved the bill earlier in the day.

“We hear from people who have to cut their pills in half or take them every other day or take them not as directed,” AARP Associate State Director Natalie Shurtleff said.

As of 11 p.m., both bills were still waiting for a Senate vote.

Others were able to celebrate late victories.

The Senate did vote on an expansive climate change bill that, among other things, includes funding for businesses to convert to renewable energy and a goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The legislature also approved a separate bill on climate resiliency earlier this session, creating a package that environmentalists see as the biggest action by the state in years.

“We have fought very hard for several years and this is the first year that both – two different climate bills have gotten out from both chambers,” Connecticut League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Lori Brown said.

Then, there’s the bills that just hit a wall.

Lawmakers thought they had a bipartisan bill to regulate private equity ownership of hospitals.

The legislation was meant as a response to financial woes of Prospect Medical Holdings, the owner of three Connecticut Hospitals. The company filed for bankruptcy.

Lawmakers wanted to bar private equity firms from owning the main campus of hospitals, but they could own a minority stake of the rest of a healthcare network’s operations.

“It’s a huge disappointment, there’s been negotiations literally even through today,” Sen. Jeff Gordon (R-Woodstock) said.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) and others worried that would deter private equity from investing at a time when many hospitals are in dire need of funding.

He wanted legislation that instead focused on limiting the ability of private equity firms to make decisions that prioritize profits over patient outcomes.

“I was surprised,” Lamont said about the failed talks. “You look the role that private equity did in undermining Prospect."