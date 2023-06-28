Lawmakers remember former Governor, Congressman and Senator Lowell Weicker

Former Connecticut governor, U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator Lowell Palmer Weicker has died, according to a statement from his family, and he is being remembered as a giant in politics who tackled difficult tasks.

“It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce that husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Lowell Palmer Jr., died today after a short illness,” the statement from the family said.

Weicker was Connecticut’s only Independent governor, a role he took on after serving in Congress as a Republican.

Lawmakers have been responding to the news of Weicker's death.

Gov. Ned Lamont

“Lowell and Claudia have been great friends to Annie and me for many years, and I am grateful for the counsel and advice that he provided. He truly cared about implementing policies that improve Connecticut for the better, and I admire his independent way of leading. Lowell never ducked a tough battle, absolutely convinced that he was right, and he usually was. He was always bigger than life, and he always will be. On behalf of the people of the State of Connecticut, I thank Governor Weicker and his entire family for everything they have provided our state. Annie and I extend our deepest sympathies,” Lamont said in a statement.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal

“Lowell Weicker was always larger than life — fearless and relentless in fighting for what he believed right, and in serving people. As an elected official, he was a model of courage in standing up and speaking out for conviction and conscience, even if others disagreed. He did immense good for Connecticut and our country, and he did it his way. Cynthia and I extend condolences to Claudia and his family,” Blumenthal said in a statement.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy

"Lowell Weicker will go down as one of the most consequential leaders in Connecticut history, and I’m heartbroken that he’s gone. He modeled a kind of public service that feels extinct today. He put his convictions and the best interests of the country ahead of party or political gain. He had a north star – what he felt was right – and he took many political risks and made many political enemies to pursue that objective.

“His legacy is too long to recite, but his championing of disability rights, reproductive choice, environmental and ocean protection, and AIDS research stand out. Many will remember him for his courageous decision, as a brand new Republican Senator, to call for President Nixon's resignation. But his real achievements are the legions of bipartisan bills that he wrote and passed, including the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“For me, there is no Connecticut political figure who has played a greater role in my life. I was 17 years old when he bucked both parties and called for the passage of an income tax to solve a massive state fiscal crisis. At that age, I'm sure I knew very little about the wisdom of an income tax, but I remember being stunned that a political leader would champion something he knew to be unpopular simply because he believed it was the right thing. It ran contrary to every stereotype I had been spoon-fed about politics, and it confirmed for me that there could be honor in pursuing a career in public service.

“Getting to know Senator Weicker in his later years will go down as one of the greatest pleasures of my life. Sitting in his study, with his beloved Claudia at his side, listening to him tell stories about his time in Washington and Hartford, left me mesmerized. I will never be fifty percent the leader Lowell Weicker was, but for the last three decades, his brand of service has been my north star. The world will miss Lowell Weicker. They don't make them like him anymore.”

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson

“Our hearts go out to Claudia and the entire Weicker family. Governor Weicker was an exceptional leader who never shied away from taking on the difficult tasks of both governance and politics,” Larson said in a statement. “He led forthrightly and was bold, yet he had an incredible sense of compassion for the people he was sworn to serve and the state he so deeply loved. You always knew where you stood with Lowell Weicker: he didn’t mince words or sugarcoat his intentions. It was an honor to work alongside him, both when we agreed and disagreed. The State of Connecticut was well-served by his integrity and commitment.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney

“The passing Lowell Weicker at his home in Old Lyme surrounded by his wife Claudia and family will resonate far and wide," Courtney said. "His service to our nation and state was always driven by the public good - whether it was caring for the disabled or defending our democracy and the constitution. He did not flinch from entering ‘the arena’ of public affairs as Theodore Roosevelt called it, to fight the good fight and in doing so, set an inspiring example of citizenship that will live on for generations to come.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz

“Connecticut has lost a legendary, larger than life, and lionhearted leader. Lowell Weicker was a dedicated public servant who committed his life to his community, his state, and his nation for over four decades. He became a public figure as a member of the Senate Watergate Committee, where he became the first Republican senator to call for Richard Nixon’s resignation. His political courage was inspiring as he guided Connecticut through difficult financial times, ushering in measures that would help our state to build a more sustainable future. A fiercely independent minded individual, Lowell was unafraid to speak his mind – he didn’t sugarcoat things or fear an unpopular decision. He did and said what he believed was right. Lowell exemplified what it meant to lead with compassion and empathy, but also a clear toughness. Throughout the years, he’s remained a mentor to me and so many others. The governor and I will miss his advice and wise counsel. Our hearts go out to his wife Claudia and their family,” Bysiewicz said.

Comptroller Sean Scanlon

“Governor Weicker was a rarity in politics and public service. He fought for what he fiercely believed was right and always confronted unprecedented challenges head on regardless of what it meant politically. In his principled pursuit of making our state and nation a better place, he never feared the consequences, and Connecticut is better off because of it,” Scanlon said in a statement.

Treasurer Erick Russell

“Today, I join people across Connecticut in mourning the passing of Lowell Weicker, a larger-than-life political figure who served admirably and with distinction for more than 30 years. From his time as state representative through his years in Washington as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and a three-term U.S. Senator, to his term as our Governor in the 1990s, Lowell Weicker was a ferocious advocate for our state and the values he held dear. He personified political grit and determination, demonstrating immense courage when facing the most daunting issues of his time, including government corruption, South African apartheid, the AIDS/HIV crisis, and care for the disabled. Connecticut and the nation will long benefit from his many contributions. I extend my deepest sympathy to his wife Claudia, and to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren," Russell said in a statement.

Attorney General William Tong and Deputy Attorney General Eileen Meskill

“Governor Weicker was a courageous and tenacious statesman—a titan of Connecticut. He was never afraid to make the hard decisions—even when speaking truth to power put him at odds with his own party and allies, and when doing the necessary thing came with great professional cost. We are of two generations who came of age under Lowell Weicker’s dominance in state and national politics. His outsized leadership shaped so many here in Connecticut—particularly in the strong partnership he had with Eileen’s father Governor Meskill. The Meskill family is tremendously grateful for his support and belief in Governor Meskill through every step in his career, especially through his difficult judicial confirmation. Our thoughts are with his family now,” Attorney General Tong and Deputy Attorney General Eileen Meskill said in a statement.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

"Governor Weicker was a giant in Connecticut politics, a leader who personified nonpartisanship, political courage and putting people above party. Governor Weicker was willing to make tough decisions, even when they weren’t the most popular ones. In the U.S. Senate, he bravely stood up to his increasingly conservative Republican colleagues, voting in favor of civil rights and opposing the nominations of radically conservative Supreme Court nominees. As governor, he tackled a fiscal crisis head-on, fighting for an income tax that he knew was necessary, regardless of the political risk. Connecticut is a better state because of his 30+ years of public service, and his impact will not be forgotten. My thoughts are with his loved ones today.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Governor Lowell Weicker. I had the honor to work with then Governor Weicker during the early 90s and am proud that many of our efforts have led to continued success today. Governor Weicker was integral in relocating Housatonic Community College from Barnum Avenue to downtown where it has thrived, in moving State Police Troop G station to downtown Bridgeport to allow more access and collaboration between local and state law enforcement, and in establishing the Beardsley Zoo as a State asset. I offer my sincere condolences to Governor Weicker’s family. I know that his contributions to our state will continue to benefit generations to come.”

Full statement from family of Lowell Weicker

It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce that husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Lowell Palmer Weicker Jr., died today after a short illness.

He served his country in the United States Army and his state and nation as First Selectman of Greenwich, State Legislator, Congressman from Connecticut’s Fourth District, United States Senator and Governor of Connecticut.

In nearly 4 decades of public service, he used his position to protect the Constitution of the United States and to improve the lives of people who had no power advocating for education, health care and research, civil rights and equal opportunity. As a legislator he and Senator Ted Kennedy joined forces to end apartheid in South Africa. During his years in the Senate, he championed the rights of children and people with disabilities authoring the Americans With Disabili1es Act; secured the first federal funding for research on HIV/AIDS; promoted funding for biomedical research, and sought expanded research on the world’s oceans. As Governor he created long term fiscal stability for a state in financial crisis, established school-based health clinics and instituted a ban on assault style weapons. Following his years in public service he founded the Trust for Public Health which advocated for effective public health for all.

At home, he was the center of our universe never failing in his love and enthusiasm for family. “Pop”, as he is affectionately known to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, was greatly loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Weicker, sons: Scot, Gray, Brian, Tre, and Sonny Weicker and stepsons Mason and Andrew Ingram, 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.