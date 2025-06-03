Lawmakers say more changes needed even as they tout energy changes

Lawmakers moved one step closer to providing relief for electricity customers.

Even as they touted the bipartisan accomplishment, though, they all acknowledged they need to do much more.

“This is not an end all, be all of where we should be with the energy bill but thankfully at least the committee did hear that people all over the state have been scraping for lower energy bills,” Rep. Tracy Marra (R-Darien) said Tuesday.

The Senate approved the bill with a 34-1 vote, sending it to the House for approval.

House leaders said they expected it to get a similar bipartisan tally in their chamber and vowed to call for a vote before the legislative session ends Wednesday at midnight.

The bill calls for as much as $350 million in savings from energy bills each of the next two years, including bonding to cover unpaid utility bills from the pandemic.

It also eliminates programs that cost ratepayers an estimated $100 million a year.

The state will also securitize the costs utility companies paid for post-storm cleanup, a move lawmakers say is less than expansive because Connecticut can borrow at a lower cost.

Republicans said Tuesday the changes will reduce the typically homeowner’s bill by $10 month, but proponents have used varying numbers on the eventual savings.

“It will be a savings because you’ll be able to lower the interest by having the securitization in there, but how to exactly calculate that, I think that’s where you going to get the differences in the numbers,” Marra said.

Businesses could see much larger savings. The changes lower the public benefits charge, which increases as a percentage of a consumer’s bill as they use more energy.

“I think it requires all of us to have a real honest conversation – while this is progress, energy costs are still going to be high in Connecticut,” Rep. Jason Rojas (D-Majority Leader) said.

Other changes in the bill include giving utilities more flexibility to buy electricity when they think prices are favorable. Currently, they can only procure that energy twice a year.

The bill also calls for a study on the remaining public benefits charge to which programs can be eliminated once contracts expire.

Additionally, it calls on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to create a new permitting process for certain types of nuclear power plants.

The lone objection in the Senate came from Sen. John Fonfara (D-Hartford) who proposed creating a quasi-public agency to buy electricity for customers. The agency would be able to enter whatever purchase agreements it saw as beneficial for consumers.

Fonfara also proposed higher rates during peak demand periods and changes to the grid to utilize surplus power when solar customers produced more energy than they needed.

“I hope I'm wrong in terms of how far this bill will take us, unfortunately I don’t think I'm going to be,” Fonfara said during Monday’s debate in the Senate.

The bill does call for the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to conduct a review of peak-hour pricing.