Lawmakers look for solutions to CT's teacher shortage, special ed costs

The Education Committee looked at several bills Wednesday aimed at helping school district hire teachers and keep special education costs down.

The public hearing came as the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education rallied at the Legislative Office Building for help.

CABE President Leonard Lockhart said the top problem for most school boards continues to be a shortage of teachers.

“We need more teachers, we need more paraprofessionals, we need more support specialists,” Lockhart, who is also on Windsor’s school board, said.

One of the bills included in Wednesday’s public hearing would create tuition aid and scholarship programs as recruitment tools.

Separately, lawmakers are considering whether to set a statewide minimum salary. The bill, if approved, would require all union contracts signed after July 1 to set a minimum salary that is three times higher than the federal poverty level for a family of two.

Lawmakers note past efforts have failed, so this year’s bill includes aid over the next two years to try and help cities and towns meet that mark.

“I think we would have serious objections from our municipalities and our school districts to implement without, I think, it’s $600 million to offset the cost,” Rep. Jennifer Leeper (D-Fairfield), a committee co-chair, said.

Leonard said school boards want the flexibility to negotiate their own contracts and would consider this an unfunded mandate once that aid runs out.

“Some districts have the ability to pay and some do not, and this would just be another unfunded mandate on districts,” Lockhart said.

Rep. Lezlye Zupkus (R-Prospect) said the best way to help school districts increase teachers’ pay is by reducing costs elsewhere.

“Yeah, we would all love more money, but that’s, to me, is a huge unfunded mandate,” she said.

The Education Committee is also looking at studying the factors driving up special education costs.

Lawmakers last week approved $40 million to help school districts with special education costs in the current fiscal year.

But Sen. Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox (D-Trumbull) said that was short-term aid while lawmakers look for long-term solutions.

For now, the study bill is a placeholder while a new Select Committee on Special Education looks for some of those solutions.

“We do see, you know, really a problem around increasing cost over the years and what can that be attributed to is what we don’t really understand,” Gadkar-Wilcox, a co-chair of the select committee and a member of the Education Committee, said.

Elsewhere, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) was in New Britain trying to build support for his plan to expand early childhood education.

His budget proposal seeks to define the volatility cap – a limit on how much the state can budget from volatile revenue streams – to free up $300 million next year.

The funding would go into an endowment, with 10% of that money going toward childcare. If there’s a surplus in fiscal year 2027, the same would happen in the second year of the budget.

“When we have a surplus – as we do this year, we anticipate next year – that money goes not just to pensions, but it’s also going to go to early childhood,” he said.

Senate Republicans remain critical of the idea.

“This is an off-budget slush-fund,” senators Stephen Harding (R-Minority Leader) and Heather Somers (R-Groton) said. “It’s a fiscal guardrail breaker and a future tax hike creator.”