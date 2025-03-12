Lawmakers target price gouging and ‘shrinkflation'

Have you noticed products are getting smaller or that side order of guacamole looks a little less generous? If so, you're not alone. It's called "shrinkflation" and lawmakers in our state are looking to take a stand against it.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the food price index is nearly 10 points higher compared to a year ago. Data collected last month suggests the surge was driven by higher sugar, dairy and oil prices.

Senate Democrats say Wednesday's legislation will enact new consumer protections and ensure residents aren't exploited when they shop for essential goods.

The proposed bill would target price gouging and give the attorney general power to declare an abnormal economic disruption, which would apply to interferences in the production, distribution, sale and availability of necessary goods like diapers, baby formula or medications.

Additional provisions of the proposed bill would protect consumers from junk fees and require price transparency, disclosures that address shrinkflation, addressing eavesdropping by preventing companies from using their products to listen to or view consumers without their permission and requirig companies to make consumer tools available to ensure products can be repaired by people who are not associated with teh company.

Currently, price gouging laws only apply during declared emergencies, but this proposal would give the attorney general the authority to enforce new price gouging prohibition under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Republicans say the governor already has that power and adding the attorney general to that mix could be government overreach.

The public hearing starts at 10 a.m.