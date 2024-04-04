Lawmakers won't make changes to current state budget

Lawmakers decided Thursday not to reopen the current state budget, pushing off requests for more funding.

Democrats say they still want to find ways to help various groups seeking more money, but that aid won’t come in the current two-year, $51-billion budget.

“For me, this is the first time, and probably for a lot of people on this committee, for the time where we’re not doing a budget,” said Rep. Toni Walker (D-New Haven). Walker has been a state lawmaker since 2001.

Walker, co-chair of the legislature’s Appropriations Committee, said the move helps keep in tact the budget lawmakers approved with broad bipartisan support last year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Gov. Ned Lamont had proposed changes to the budget, including moving $43.4 million in education funding for early childcare. Instead, the move keeps the budget set.

“In essence, we have made a decision by not opening up that budget today to uphold that promise that we made,” said Sen. Eric Berthel (R-Watertown).

The decision not to reopen the budget also kills discussions about tax changes, such as eliminating the car tax or bringing back a child tax credit.

A spokeswoman for Lamont didn’t directly respond to the committee’s decision but did praise the bipartisan budget the governor signed last year.

Democrats said they still want to find ways to fund some of their top priorities, including higher education, mental health care, and nonprofit service providers.

They agreed to advance a bill that would create a fund for unused money, including surplus funds and American Rescue Plan Act dollars, for those priorities.

The state can carry over unspent money to the following fiscal year and most recent projects indicate this year’s budget is on pace for a nearly $109-million surplus.

Lawmakers are waiting on a report, meanwhile, from Lamont on how much leftover ARPA funds the state still has. Connecticut must allocate that money by year's end.

“We will be outlining some policy priorities -- higher education, nonprofits, mental health -- that we believe that the limited state dollars should be invested in,” said Sen. Cathy Osten (D-Sprague).

Lamont will also play a role in how that money gets spent.

“We will be sitting down with legislative leaders in the coming weeks to continue the progress we've made in the upcoming fiscal year,” spokesperson Julia Bergman said.

Republicans though, expressed concern that doing so could violate fiscal guardrails or set a precedent in getting around the spending constraints.

“I will remain, not leery but skeptical of opportunities, if you will – or attempts to work around our fiscal guardrails,” Berthel said.