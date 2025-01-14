Lawmakers worry Trinity Health staffing change could be ‘disaster'

Trinity Health of New England has informed medical staff at its three hospitals in Connecticut that they now have to work for a third-party company based in California.

Trinity Health told employees they will lose their jobs if they don’t agree within 90 days to work for the company, called Virtuity.

“Trinity Health Of New England has entered into a partnership with Vituity, the nation’s largest physician-owned-and-led medical partnership group, to manage emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine services at our Connecticut acute care hospitals,” the healthcare provider said in a statement.

The decision affects more than 100 medical employees at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, and Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Lawmakers are concerned the decision could worsen the existing statewide staffing shortage.

“If these things do not work in the right direction, this is going to be a healthcare challenge and a disaster,” said Sen. Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor).

Anwar and Sen. Jeff Gordon (R-Woodstock) both raised the alarms Tuesday about what happens if medical staff decide not to work for Virtuity.

“Could there be disruptions to patient care in a transfer if some of the doctors do not go over to this new group?” Gordon asked.

Both lawmakers are doctors. Anwar is chairman of the legislature’s Public Health Committee, while Gordon is also a member.

Trinity Health said it's had a 15-year partnership with Vituity, which describes itself as a physician-owned company.

“This collaboration prioritizes physician engagement, ensures smooth transitions, and upholds exceptional patient outcomes,” Virtuity said in a statement.

Neither Trinity Health nor Vituity answered several questions, including whether the staff were guaranteed to receive the same salary and benefits.

They also would not say if Trinity Health would offer similar positions elsewhere for any workers who don’t want to work for Vituity, or if Vituity is committed to maintaining staffing levels if employees choose to leave.

The deal does not require state approval but Anwar and Gordon both said they’re trying to convince Trinity Health to back out of the deal.

“This is just more of what we see with regards to these types of arrangements, the business-type of decisions that get made,” Gordon said.

Trinity Health would need approval from the state’s Office of Health Strategy if it wanted to cut or eliminate services due to declining staff, though.

Lawmakers said they are trying to make major reforms to Connecticut’s healthcare system this session.

The news of Trinity Health’s decision comes on the heels of Prospect Medical Holdings' decision to file for bankruptcy over the weekend.

Prospect Medical, a California-based private equity firm, owns Waterbury Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital, and Rockville General Hospital.

Both Gordon and Anwar said they favor legislation that keeps private equity firms like Prospect from buying hospitals in the future.

“How can we make sure that not only the people are healthy, but the healthcare systems are healthy?” Anwar said.

They also plan to consider ways to recruit more people into the medical field. And they want additional protections to safeguard patient care whenever hospitals or other healthcare providers cut staff.