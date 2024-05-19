Ledyard

Lawn tractor rolls onto man in Ledyard, minor injuries reported

By Cailyn Blonstein

Ledyard Fire Company

A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Sunday after a lawn tractor rolled onto him at a home in Ledyard.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Military Highway around 1:20 p.m.

According to officials, a lawn tractor rolled over onto a man. He was removed from underneath the equipment and was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said the man was injured, but he was reportedly conscious and alert when emergency crews arrived. No other details about his injuries were released.

Crews helped remove the lawn tractor from the woods after the man was rescued.

