Lawsuit filed against Harwinton group home alleges physical abuse, exposure to sex abuse

The Bridge Family Center in Harwinton is at the center of a child maltreatment joint investigation between state police and the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

“We have halted admissions there, there is still one resident, child, that is still placed there, we have increased our support in terms of program leads, spending more time at the facility,” DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said.

In a seven page lawsuit obtained by NBC Connecticut, the plaintiff, the mother of a 14-year-old teenager identified as “Jane Doe,” claims she was not provided with proper care and supervision.

In the filing, the mother alleges the teen sustained physical injuries, was exposed to sexual assault and suffered great fear, distress, shame and humiliation while she lived at The Bridge Family Center between about April 25 and June 26.

NBC Connecticut reached out to The Bridge Family Center Executive Director Margaret Hann about the lawsuit, which lists counts of negligence and breach of special duty to children.

“I think the general statement I could say about any client we serve, if an incident like this does happen, periodically we have had an unfortunate incident when you provide group home care for troubled adolescents, we take every step possible to assure it doesn’t happen and when it does happen, we do everything we can to try to remedy those situations,” Hann said.

The Harwinton Short-Term Assessment and Respite Homes Program is a contracted provider by DCF that provides temporary and emergency housing for youth who have experienced trauma, substance misuse or domestic violence.

According to DCF, the department was made aware of “allegations of child maltreatment, high incident of runaways and concerns surrounding lack of appropriate response by the facility when youth were in crisis.”

DCF met with town and state officials and a formal corrective action plan was issued on July 27.

“At a minimum, bi-weekly updates from the facility are requested and admissions remain on hold until significant progress is made as evidenced specifically that 75% of the CAP items are addressed,” said a DCF spokesperson.

Hann said The Bridge Family Center has made sweeping changes; six out of their 10 staff members are no longer employed with the facility.

“Out of the six that left, I’m going to say three were terminated and three others resigned,” Hann said.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora raised concerns about how efficiently DCF responded to the incidents.

“I was actually just absolutely disgusted. I could not believe what I was hearing, it is what promoted me. I am asking for democratic leadership in the children's committee to hold a public hearing on this matter,” House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said.

“I went back and looked through the reports over the last two years and I’m quite confident DCF responded timely within our statutory timeline,” Dorantes said.