Leader of Conn. Gun Rights Group Stepping Down After 10 Years

The leading voice of gun rights in Connecticut is stepping down after a decade of leading an advocacy group that has grown to more than 33,000 members.

Scott Wilson is giving up the president's post at the Connecticut Citizens Defense League. The group will elect a new president Tuesday, while Wilson will remain on its executive board.

Wilson was thrust into the national spotlight after the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown. He called for protecting gun rights as many others demanded gun control measures after 20 children and six educators were killed.

The 55-year-old New London native has been an outspoken advocate for the Second Amendment, despite being accidentally shot by his brother when he was 14.

