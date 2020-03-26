Leaders Encourage Those Fleeing NYC, Other COVID-19 Hotspots to Self-Quarantine

“I want to be really strict on this. If you’re traveling to Connecticut, say a place from New York City which is the hot zone, it’s better to stay home. It’s better for you and better for the broader community,” Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday.

It’s the state guidance that town and health leaders along the Southeast part of Connecticut were seeking, recommendations for New Yorkers and people from areas highly infected by COVID-19 coming back to their second homes in Connecticut.

“Please self-quarantine for 14 days,” East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson said in a Facebook video posted Wednesday.

Lamont is now asking New Yorkers to stay in their state but if they come to Connecticut, there are strict rules to follow.

“I want you to self-diagnose in a serious way and self-quarantine. Make sure you’re 100% healthy after 14 days before you do a lot of circulation up here,” Lamont said.

“Whether you’re a snowbird coming back home or you’re from New York and you’re lucky enough to have a summer place here East Lyme in Niantic we want you to be safe we care about you we care about the residence that you might interact with,” Nickerson said in a Facebook video.

Nickerson and other town and health leaders from the Ledge Light Health District had been asking state leaders to back their quarantine suggestion.

“Their primary concern is we have potentially a large amount of people coming from an area that has a higher inspection rate of COVID-19 than we do currently here in Connecticut,” Stephen Mansfield, director of Health for the Ledge Light Health District said.

Stephen Mansfield, director of Health for the Ledge Light Health District says it too has put a formal request to the state Department of Public Health. As of this morning Mansfield says the Ledge Light Health District has only seven cases of confirmed COVID-19. A number residents hope to keep low.

“It crosses my mind no doubt about it because of the high concentration of population,” Sheldon Baker from Old Lyme said.

“Self-quarantine and staying away and everything else is just going to help us,” Mohammed from Old Lyme said.