Ledyard Driver Dies After Car Hits Tree in Groton

A man has died after crash his car in Groton Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 7:20 on Shewville Road in the Mystic section of town.

Police say a Chevy Malibu had been going down the roadway when it unexpectedly crossed into the opposite lane before going off the road and hitting a tree.

The driver, identified as 83-year-old Alexander Lunny of Ledyard, was the only person in the car and was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Any witnesses to the crash that haven't spoken with police yet are asked to call Groton Police at 860-441-6712.