Ledyard Man Accused of Leaving Wife Without Heat, Food and Money Arrested

A Ledyard man is accused of taking the thermostat and food out of the house, leaving his wife with no heat or food. He is also accused of taking away her ability to obtain money and has been charged with intentional cruelty to persons.

Police said the investigation started on Sept. 29 when the woman reported that she was being removed from the home. They arrested her husband after the initial complaint.

Then, on Wednesday, the victim told police that her husband removed thermostats and food from the residence and took away her ability to obtain money so she had no heat, no food and no way to purchase any, police said.

The husband was taken into custody at his business on Friday and has been charged with intentional cruelty to persons.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is due in New London Superior Court on Monday.