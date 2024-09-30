Music & Musicians

Lee Brice to perform at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1

Country music star Lee Brice is coming to Connecticut. His new tour, You, Me and My Guitar, includes a show at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Friday, March 21.

The Grammy nominee has several hits, including "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

