Legendary St. John's coach Lou Carnesecca dead at 99

Legendary St. John's basketball coach Lou Carnesecca has died at the age of 99, News 4 sports reporter Bruce Beck has confirmed Saturday.

Carnesecca, a two-time National Coach of the Year and three-time Big East Coach of the Year, was enshrined in the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992. In addition to his tenure at St. John's, he also coached the New York Nets of the ABA.

The legendary coach won more than 500 games in his 24 seasons at St. John's, taking the team to the Final Four in 1985. He also helped pave the way for the BIG EAST as it is now known.

"A founding father of the BIG EAST Conference and an international ambassador for the game worldwide, Coach Carnesecca was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992. In addition to his legendary coaching career, he has touched the lives of countless individuals and has made a positive impact on the St. John’s University community for the last eight decades," the school posted in September.

Beck posted a tribute to Carnesecca on social media: "With tears in my eyes - I say goodbye to Lou Carnesecca. What a run - 99 years of living life to its fullest. What a coach. What a man. What a friend. I was so honored to host his TV show for 7 years on @msgnetworks & so blessed to have him in my life for 46 years. RIP Louie. I have lost a second father - the world has lost a Saint. 💙💜@StJohnsBBall @StJohnsU @naismith_hall."

Beck reported during the pandemic on Carnesecca and checked in with him in a beautiful and moving story.

