Legislators considering bill to prevent the criminalization of homelessness

Ensuring homelessness isn’t being criminalized statewide is on the agenda at the capitol.

Advocacy groups say the legislation is necessary to help curb a crisis playing out across the state.

New Haven is one city the problem is evident and while the city has taken steps to curb the rising rates of homelessness, there is still work to be done.

New Haven is where we met Nicole Fletcher.

“They don’t want to be bit by the homeless bug,” she said of communities driving out homeless individuals.

She has been homeless for almost two years. She currently resides in the Fair Haven section of New Haven but has been bounced around five times, according to her count.

She doesn’t stay in the shelters the city offers because she doesn’t want to give up her dog Cherish.

I give up my animal or I stay outside in a tent,” she said.

While New Haven does offer one shelter that provides accommodations for dogs, she indicated it doesn’t work for her.

Court records show she was arrested during her homeless stint, convicted of first-degree criminal trespass, which she said landed her in prison for five and a half months.

She said she didn’t realize the property she pitched a tent on was private.

“I have been prosecuted to the fullest, and I didn’t need to be, I just needed help,” Fletcher said.

The state has a bill in the capital to protect her while she is mobile, unable at the moment to find housing.

“By the time this bill comes out, hopefully I won’t be homeless anymore, but it will help so many people,” she said.

House Bill 7033 would prohibit municipalities from penalizing people or removing people from public land in towns and cities, if they are homeless.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett (D) testified in favor of the bill.

“We are being compassionate towards people that are experiencing some really hard times,” Garrett said.

She likes the bill's intent, ensuring homelessness is not criminalized.

“We are not going to arrest people for meeting their basic needs,” she said.

Garretts counterpart in New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D), agrees with the bill’s intent, but has concerns with the current language and vast coverage it gives homeless individuals.

“We gotta get the language right, and often times where the challenges exist,” Elicker said.

He said the bill falls short in that it essentially allows people to take permanent residence in public areas and public lands. Something he noted has, and would again severely impact New Haven at large.

He believes it could set back strides they have made in combating the issue.

He agrees homelessness shouldn’t be criminalized, but noted the bill could have unintended consequences for cities around the state.

He still maintains the solution to the problem is resources and housing.

“The roots of the problem are around housing, and they are around different types of housing that should be available to a variety of people.,” Elicker said, while calling out the state to step up and do more.

That would mean supporting funding for supportive housing that can also handle substance use or mental health services. He would also like to see more suburban and rural towns step up and build affordable housing as well, and he hopes the state will encourage them to do so with funding.

A major housing group in Connecticut agrees there is a lot of work to do.

“This would codify it into law that this is not a practice that Connecticut upholds, and it protects those outside and have no place to go,” Sarah Fox with the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness said.

Fox said this law, of course, has their support but is a long way from actual solutions to the complex problem of homelessness.

In the last year, homelessness has jumped 13 to 14% here in Connecticut with about 40% of those individuals being elderly or children.

“We need to have a comprehensive approach here, criminalizing does not work,” Fox said.

For her, that means more resources and supports. First, having the housing capacity to support those who need it and having the resources in place to meet people where they are and hopefully prevent the number from growing.

“Ensuring we have a real resource homeless response system to prevent homelessness before it begins,” Fox said.

They have requested $33.5 million be allocated from the state for such efforts.

Back in Fair Haven, Fletcher makes clear she doesn’t intend to be homeless much longer, but she believes the law is necessary at a human level. She doesn’t want people to look down on her any longer, and hopes the law is a step toward dignity for those in her position.

“People could be homeless at any time, so people look bad upon us, but we really are not bad people, we are just like everybody else trying to live,” she said.