Legislature considers $37 million for several men who claim wrongful conviction

Marquis Jackson spent most of his adult life behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit.

Now, as he looks to build a life he never thought he’d have, he’s also looking for some redemption.

He moved one step closer to that redemption Friday, when the legislature’s Judiciary Committee approved a roughly $5.9 million settlement.

“It would mean a lot,” Jackson, who was 19 years old when he was arrested, said about a pending vote by the full legislature. “It would me that, for me, it would say that they believe me.”

It was one of three settlements the Judiciary approved on Friday. They also advanced a $4.9 million agreement with Jackson’s codefendant, Vernon Horn, and $5.9 million for the estate of Richard Lapointe.

“To me, it means that the state made a mistake in one form or another,” Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) said.

Jackson and Horn were convicted in a 1999 murder in New Haven, but were cleared nearly 20 years later after new cell phone records were uncovered.

Police also had a better understanding of how to use that data, which showed the two men were never at the scene of the crime.

“You kind of lose your innocence,” Jackson, now 45, said about his time behind bars. “I feel you’re in a situation where, whether you’re innocent or not, you’re still doing time for murder.”

Lapointe was convicted of raping and murdering his then mother-in-law, but that was overturned in 2015.

It was discovered that a prosecutor withheld evidence that could have raised doubts about his guilt.

Connecticut has sovereign immunity, so people need permission from the state’s claims commissioner to move forward with a lawsuit.

Lapointe filed a suit in 2016 but died of COVID-related complications in 2020.

Friday’s public hearing agenda included a total of eight settlements totaling $37.6 million, but the committee wanted more information on the other five.

The legislature changed the law last year to allow more people to file wrongful convictions claims.

A person must be able to show they’re cases were overturned on “grounds consistent with innocence.” That can include misconduct or maleficence by prosecutors or police.

Some lawmakers wanted more information on how the attorney general’s office or claims commissioner made that determination in those five cases.

“The concern became why are we writing a check, you know, if these individuals are not eligible,” Rep. Craig Fishbein (R-Wallingford) said.

He said he wants the committee to considering fine-tuning the law to require proof of that determination. He also wants to speed up the process to avoid people, like Lapointe, dying while their claims are pending.

The legislature must approve all legal settlements involving the state before they can be paid out.

Jackson said that he’s focused on moving his life forward while he waits for that vote.

“Take care of my daughters, live my life and find my passion,” he said.