Lemonade stand in Cromwell raises money for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier's family

A Cromwell family is doing their part to help the family of fallen Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier who died Thursday after being struck by a pickup truck during a traffic stop on I-84. The family’s daughter held a lemonade stand to raise money for the Pelletier family.

This pop-up lemonade stand in Cromwell is getting a visit from town police. Four-year-old Brook Dziob making sure the officers their lemonade.

“We were squeezing lemons for several hours last night and she helped out for the whole thing. She made the little flower arrangements, and we hopped right to it this afternoon,” Alicia Dziob, Brook’s mother, said.

Dziob says her daughter wanted to set up a lemonade stand but only for something special. A decision was made shortly after the news that Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier had died. He was killed Thursday after being hit by a pickup truck on I-84 in Southington during a traffic stop.

“When we heard that this had happened, we were talking about it last night impromptu, and we said let’s do this,” she said.

All proceeds from the stand would go to Trooper First Class Pelletier’s family. The lemonade was sold for two dollars a cup with flowers being sold for three. These Cromwell police officers were one of dozens of people who pitched in. Brook says lemonade sales were good.

“Four gallons of lemonade.” That’s a lot of lemonade,” she said.

Dziob estimates the stand raised close to $150. The trooper’s death cut deep for her as she lost her brother more than a decade ago to an impaired driver.

“When I heard that this happened, I was like, you know what, this is our little way to help out because I know that there’s going to be a community outpouring,” she said.

An outpouring that included Brook becoming a junior officer. Ultimately, she hopes the money raised will be some help to the Pelletier family.

“I think that the money is going to help get them to buy a lot of stuff,” Brook said.

All of the money raised will go directly to Troop H to be given to the Pelletier family for their needs.