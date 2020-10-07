Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale to Close New Haven Location

Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale is closing its New Haven location later this month and restaurant owners said COVID-19 is partially to blame.

Owners said the decision to close license-affiliated Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale Long Wharf Family Restaurant has been a difficult one.

"Unfortunately, COVID 19 has greatly changed the restaurant environment. They had worked very hard for the past 8 months to try and keep the business going. They ultimately realized that the effects of the virus won't soon go away, and 'have rippled through our community in ways that deeply affected the Long Wharf business," owners said in a post on Facebook.

The restaurant also said their lease was expiring, which made the decision to close necessary.

The Westbrook and Madison locations will remain open year round. Gift cards purchased at the New Haven location will be accepted at the Westbrook and Madison locations, owners said.

"We are thrilled that the two original Lenny & Joe’s will be there for you for many, many more years! Our staff, customers and suppliers have our sincere thanks for your amazing support for 41 years," owners added.

The New Haven location will close its doors on Sunday, October 16.

