Police investigating death of 4-year-old child with gunshot wound to head

A 4-year-old child died Saturday in Lewiston, Maine, prompting an investigation involving several agencies.

According to Maine State Police, the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call just before 5 a.m. for a report of a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head at 93 Pierce Street.

Police and emergency personnel responded to apartment number two at the scene, and the child was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where they were pronounced dead just after 7 a.m., police said.

An autopsy will be performed, police said, and the cause and manner of the child's death are pending.

Lewiston police requested the state police major crimes unit assist with the investigation, and the Department of Health and Human Services was notified, per protocol.

Further details have not been shared at this time.

An investigation into the child's death is active and ongoing, according to police. More details will be released as they become available.