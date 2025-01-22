LGBTQ+ advocates respond to President Trump's executive orders

“The official policy of the United States government that are only two genders, male and female,” President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Reaction has been pouring in following President Trump’s inauguration speech.

“This just isn’t as black and white as the president wants it to be,” ACLU Connecticut communications director Bethany Perryman said. “LGBPTQIA are people, they are part of our community, they are teachers, they are people that we respect, care about, and that is not going to stop no matter what the president says.”

The president signed dozens of executive orders rescinding prior policies. That includes the reversal of two orders that protect all individuals from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in school, work or in getting access to healthcare.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“We can have thoughtful conversations about fairness in sports and other complex issues about gender, without sacrificing basic protection,” said Rep. Raghib Allie-Brennan (D-Bethel).

The issue of transgender rights is front and center in Connecticut when it comes to sports. Four female athletes are suing the Connecticut Association of Schools over policies that transgender athletes were allowed to compete against them, saying it’s a violation of their Title IX rights.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which supported the female athletes, called Trump’s move a victory for them.

“Men and women have real biological differences. When the law denies this, people suffer.”

Rep. Allie-Brennan is the co-chair of the LGBTQ+ caucus in Connecticut. He worries about the wide ramifications this reversal could have.

“These actions don’t just affect transgender or non-binary individuals, they erode protections for all LGBTQ+ Americans,” Rep. Allie-Brenna said.

The ACLU of Connecticut is ready to take legal action if needed.

“The constitutionality of a lot of these executive orders is likely to be challenged and probably by the ACLU,” Perryman said.