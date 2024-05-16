LGBTQ+ community and allies work to create events, safe space after Tisane closure

Tisane Euro-Asian Café, a beloved restaurant and bar in Hartford’s West End, suddenly closed its doors this week.

Now some loyal customers feel they have lost a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We've danced there, we've cried there, we've had so many great experiences there,” Casey Potetz, a former Tisane employee, said.

With drag shows and get-togethers each week called “Tuesgays," Tisane welcomed the LGBTQ+ community and people from all walks of life.

“There was so much passion that was poured into these events,” Potetz said.

“I've been going to for about 15, a little over 15 years,” Jeff Jankowski, a Hartford resident said. “It's just been a staple for the whole community and not just the LGBTQ community, but for the local Hartford community as well.”

That spirit of inclusivity is mentioned in many of the 250-plus comments made on the restaurant's Facebook post, which thanked patrons and staff for their loyalty, and announced Tisane is permanently closing.

The post reads that Tisane “blended cultures and people, bringing together a strong and proud LGBTQ+ community. Tisane created a space for meaningful conversations and amazing music where many felt at home.”

“I think it's so important to have safe spaces for the LGBTQ community. There's not too much around here in Hartford,” Jankowski said. “It is sad and affects a lot of people.”

Now, owner Al Gamble is packing up the restaurant he opened two decades ago.

“We'll take down all the inventory. We'll keep everything safe. We'll start cleaning out the kitchen,” Gamble said. “24 years of memories. It’s incredible.”

Gamble said he made the tough decision to close due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic on business.

“We've been losing money here for quite some time. I've been putting the money in stubbornly trying to keep it open, and we just reached the point where we said, 'it's not going to work,'” Gamble said.

Despite robust nightlife at Tisane, Gamble said in the wake of the pandemic, they were not getting enough business during the daytime hours when breakfast, lunch and dinner was served.

“Everybody is now video commuting and video meeting, and we're not getting that foot traffic, so we really lost three-day parts. We still had a very strong night business, but it just wasn't enough to keep the company going,” he said.

Gamble said there are now a handful of local groups that have expressed interest in taking over the property.

“Hopefully we can bring everybody together and make sure the space is thriving soon,” he said.

He says staff are being given compensation, or the opportunity to relocate to other restaurants under his management company, Locals 8 Hospitality Group.

Gamble is working to get LGBTQ+ friendly events booked at his other locations.

“It was like one of those places where you could walk in, and whoever you were just know like, you're safe here,” Clarissa Lonero, Spicy Green Bean bar manager, said.

Lonero was formerly the bar manager at Tisane until she changed jobs last year.

Now shaking cocktails at Spicy Green Bean across town, she’s planning several LGBTQ+ friendly events at the Glastonbury restaurant.

From dance offs to drag shows, the festivities are already drawing hundreds, a trend she hopes continues into Pride month this June.

“Glastonbury is holding their first Pride, which is huge, and were the founding sponsors of it, which is awesome,” Lonero said. “So we'll have some performers that are going to be performing at Pride that are also going to do the after party here.”

While loyal regulars say nothing can place 24 years of memories at Tisane, LGBQ+ community members and allies, like Lonero, work to ensure the Hartford area still has a lively and welcoming safe haven.

“We're not just a queer space, we're an everybody's space, which is cool,” Lonero said. “But you can be who you want to be here, just like at Tisane, and come in and enjoy your time and you know, feel safe.”