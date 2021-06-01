LGBTQ+ Pride Month Begins Today

It is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. In honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, June 1 marks the start of Pride Month.

There's going to be all kinds of events all over the state this month to raise awareness and celebrate the progress made by the LGBTQ+ community.

West Hartford

The first event of Pride Month is happening in West Hartford on Tuesday morning where the Progress Flag is being raised at the Unity Green at 8:30 a.m.

Gastropark is also holding a Pride Night on June 11 with live music and the big event is the Pride Festival on June 26 in Blue Back Square.

West Hartford Pride will have several events online and in person throughout the month.

A full calendar of Pride Month events in West Hartford can be found here.

Middletown

In Middletown, the crosswalk on Main Street between Washington and Court streets has been painted in honor of Pride Month and they also plan to raise the flag this afternoon.

Then on Saturday, June 5, Middletown will have a virtual parade followed by concerts on the South Green on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

A Pride Movie Night is also being held at the Wadsworth Mansion on June 17.

For more details on Middletown Pride events, click here.

Hartford

In Hartford, state leaders will have a signing ceremony for the Connecticut Parentage Act. It updates the laws to provide children with equal access to legal parents. The ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will close with the raising of the Pride flag.

Members of the West Hartford Pride Committee said all of these events are important.

“It’s a platform for people to be their true selves, to present who they are, not just bottled up on the inside, but on the outside as well. There’s no need for hiding in West Hartford, Connecticut," said Barry Walters, a member of the West Hartford Pride Committee.

All of these events are welcoming and open to anyone who wants to attend.