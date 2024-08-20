Library in Branford, surrounding roads reopen after bomb threat

The Blackstone Memorial Library in Branford has reopened after staff received a bomb threat by email, prompting an evacuation Tuesday afternoon.
The New Haven Police Bomb Squad responded to the library on Main Street. Officers went through the building and have since cleared it.
The streets surrounding the library were closed to traffic but have since reopened.
The investigation into the threat is ongoing.
