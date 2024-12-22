South Windsor

Library in South Windsor wraps up 14th annual Gingerbread House Festival

Organizers say it's one of the largest gingerbread house festivals in New England.

By Jolie Sherman

Some people found a sweet escape from Sunday's frigid winter temperatures. A chance to step outside the cold and into a different snowy environment.

It just made it feel like Christmas," said Michael Mizla, of Manchester.

"We try to do this every year," said Susan, Mizla's wife.

Sunday was the last day to check out a festive, holiday tradition at the Wood Memorial Library and Museum in South Windsor - The 14th Annual Gingerbread House Festival, which organizers say is one of the largest gingerbread house festivals in New England.

"People have made this their tradition," said the library's executive director Carolyn Venne. "We see the same large Vermont family every year the day after Thanksgiving on opening day. So, as people come in to see family locally, this becomes part of their tradition, and that makes it all meaningful for us."

These gingerbread houses are on display in multiple rooms and floors throughout the library for weeks, from late November to just before Christmas.

"We probably range from about 75 to 150, and I think one year we topped out around 200," said Venne.

Venne says behind these intricate candy creations are bakers, students, and community members.

At the end of the day, the gingerbread houses went to some lucky raffle winners or were donated to a nursing home in the area.

Those who needed to do some last-minute holiday shopping, were covered - just like the icing on these graham cracker homes - as people could visit the library's 'Ye Old Gingerbread Shoppe' and take some of the magic home with them.

"The holidays are full of things you remember as a kid, so it just feels like the kind of tradition you will remember as you grow up."

While Sunday was the last day to immerse yourself in these festive, edible villages, there are more holiday traditions coming up at the library, including a Christmas concert next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

