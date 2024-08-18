Life of young mother killed in hit-and-run in Hartford remembered during vigil

Demanding accountability in the midst of pain. The family of 23-year-old Tonyque Davis is processing their loss after a fatal hit-and-run crash last Sunday in Hartford. They gathered at a vigil Saturday evening.

“She was full of life. She was the life of the party,” Taneia Pipkin, Davis’s older sister said.

Her father reflecting on his memories.

“She was a good person. She was kind-hearted. She would take her shirt off and give it to you,” Tony Davis said.

Friends and other community members coming to provide comfort.

“A lot of people are showing support for her,” Tammy Palangio, Davis’ mother, said.

Davis was killed in a hit-and-run crash last Sunday at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Adelaide Street in Hartford. Police saying the driver ran a red light before slamming into Davis’ jeep. Her mother asking people to slow down on the roads.

“This has to stop. Why are we speeding? We’re not going to get to our destination much faster,” Palangio said.

Police arrested 45-year-old Clarence Cross, who investigators say ran away from the scene after the crash. He faces charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility involving death.

“It’s not fair and we have to stand out here crying, mourning the loss of a beautiful soul. A beautiful soul. That soul was my little sister. My little is on my chest right now. Why? Why?” Pipkin said.

She’s demanding Cross face responsibility for his alleged actions and understand their loss.

“We don’t get to see her again. The next time we see her, she’s laying in a casket. Her eyes not open. She’s not saying anything,” Pipkin said.

Her father wanting to see justice take its course.

“When you take a life and you get out and run like a coward, you deserve what you get when you’re going to the courthouse,” he said.

The Davis family says they intend on going to every single court proceeding in person. The next court date for Cross is September 17.