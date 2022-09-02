Lifeguard Presence at State Parks Reduced Over Labor Day Weekend

As the summer winds down, the number of lifeguards at the swimming areas at Connecticut state parks is reduced, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warns as we head into Labor Day weekend. They are urging swimmers to use caution.
DEEP said it hired 90 lifeguards to staff eight of the most popular swimming areas, but many lifeguards leave their positions to return to school.
The department said it maintains coverage wherever possible through Labor Day weekend and plans to have guards at Black Rock, Silver Sands and Hammonasset Beach State Parks on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
But, other designated swim areas will not have guards on duty.
After Monday, Sept. 6, there will be no lifeguards on duty at any of Connecticut's state park swimming areas and you are advised to swim at your own risk.
“With the last summer days of swimming fast approaching, DEEP encourages everyone to enjoy the outdoors, and use sound judgment when swimming at Connecticut’s state park beaches,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement. “With a reduced number of lifeguards on duty as the summer winds down, remember to stay within designated swimming areas, watch your children, and don't swim if you’ve been consuming alcohol.”
As of Thursday, all swimming areas that DEEP tests for water quality are open except for Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, which is closed for the year for maintenance.
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
- Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester
- Day Pond State Park in Colchester
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Gay City State Park in Hebron
- Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold
- Indian Well State Park in Shelton
- Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
- Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield
- Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford
For the most up-to-date information on the status of beaches over the weekend, call the Water Quality Report Information Line at 1-866-CTPARKS.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.