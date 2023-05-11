Lifeguards Needed at Community Pools and State Parks This Summer

Lifeguards are in high demand. As the weather gets warmer, more is being done to make sure public pools and state parks are well-staffed.

Sadly, a community pool in East Berlin won't see much activity this summer.

Town leaders made an announcement on social media last week, saying the pool can't open due to "a lack of adequate staffing."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

But other towns are doing all they can to gear up for the summer. East Hartford has big signs, encouraging people to become a certified lifeguard.

"We have around five pools, so we need to hire around 50 lifeguards per summer," said Sean Dywer, East Hartford's assistant parks and recreation director.

Dwyer says it's a process to recruit enough lifeguards. So far, he has about 40 in total. By next week, he is hoping to be fully staffed.

"It's a constant, constant battle. You know just last week or maybe two weeks [ago], we were at maybe 30. So, we were able to pick up another 10 through various reasons," said Dwyer.

Starting pay is $15.50 in East Hartford. In Bloomfield, it's $16 an hour.

"We're doing fairly well. We look to hire up to 20 lifeguards this year. Right now, we have 15 that are ready to go," said David Melesko, Bloomfield's Parks and Recreation leisure services director.

While lifeguards must be at least 16 years old, S.B. 1090 works to change the minimum age to 15. The bill's co-sponsor, Rep. Henry Genga, says it's to help communities hire more staff.

"Last year, parks programs and swim programs and the YMCAs had a shortage of lifeguards. Because of that shortage, many of the constituents weren't able to get as much service from them," said Genga.

Lifeguard positions are open at all eight state parks as well.

Sarah Battistini, Connecticut's water safety coordinator, says they need about 110 lifeguards in order to be fully staffed. Right now, they're about half-way there.

A new incentive this year is starting pay, which has increased to $20 an hour.

"It's more reflective of the caliber of lifeguard that we need to work in these open water beach locations," said Battistini. "We need very strong swimmers. We need people that are able to run distances to cover our shoreline areas and we also give them a higher level of training. All of our guards get 80 hours."

State lifeguards will be on duty starting Memorial Day weekend. Pools in some towns open for the season on June 17.