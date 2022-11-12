LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly

LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line.

The crash involves a vehicle and a motorcycle, DOT added.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed for.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of any injuries.