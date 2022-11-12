Killingly

LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly

Police chase ATV fall

LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line.

The crash involves a vehicle and a motorcycle, DOT added.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed for.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of any injuries.

This article tagged under:

Killingly
